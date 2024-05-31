AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Down 5.6%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 96,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 697,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.41.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

