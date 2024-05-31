AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on AEYE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye
AudioEye Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $22.03. 124,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 million, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.19. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AudioEye
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.