AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AEYE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

AudioEye Trading Down 7.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $22.03. 124,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.43 million, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.19. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.