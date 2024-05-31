Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.980-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

ADSK traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,126. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.94.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

