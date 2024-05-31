Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.40

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.62 ($0.54), with a volume of 1863378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.55).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

