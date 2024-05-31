Avalanche Price Hits $35.34 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.34 or 0.00052979 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.89 billion and approximately $320.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,419,661 coins and its circulating supply is 393,073,291 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

