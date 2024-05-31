Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Insider Ryan D. Yost Sells 584 Shares

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $223.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day moving average is $208.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

