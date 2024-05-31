Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 1,061,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,436. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

