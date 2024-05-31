Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.11. 375,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,582. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

