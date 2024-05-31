Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $26.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $743.31. 328,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $708.34 and its 200 day moving average is $642.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $437.20 and a 52 week high of $791.96.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

