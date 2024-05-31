Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $165.70. 3,842,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,681. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $127.46 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $152.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

