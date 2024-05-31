Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 115,374 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

