Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 978,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,900. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.