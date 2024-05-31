Avestar Capital LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.4 %

TTE traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

