Avestar Capital LLC Invests $1.82 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after buying an additional 442,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 297,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.85. 431,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,889. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

