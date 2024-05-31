Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 8,291 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,825,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.68. 5,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $803.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $57.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

