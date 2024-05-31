Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after buying an additional 289,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,053. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

