Avestar Capital LLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,221. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

