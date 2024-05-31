Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.70. 706,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

