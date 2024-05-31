Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,018 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. 630,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

