Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $43.53 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $43.53 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00010938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,424.55 or 1.00042376 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012174 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00116370 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,309,603 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,293,615.33285055 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.39464648 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $53,616,531.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.