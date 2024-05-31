Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 2.5 %

Azimut Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

