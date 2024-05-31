Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Azimut Exploration Trading Up 2.5 %
Azimut Exploration stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
