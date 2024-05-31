B. Riley Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $205.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

DY opened at $184.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $186.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Dycom Industries by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.