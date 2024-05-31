B. Riley Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,731 shares during the period. Cadiz accounts for approximately 1.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.62% of Cadiz worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 962,696 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,248,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 512,083 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadiz news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy purchased 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDZI remained flat at $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,597. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 925.72%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Profile

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

