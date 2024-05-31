BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335 ($17.05).

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Citigroup began coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.88) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.96) to GBX 1,450 ($18.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.60) to GBX 1,400 ($17.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.48) to GBX 1,440 ($18.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,373 ($17.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,346.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,222.95.

In other news, insider Cressida Hogg bought 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.86) per share, for a total transaction of £180,813.60 ($230,924.14). In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.03), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,316,776.25). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($16.86) per share, for a total transaction of £180,813.60 ($230,924.14). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $18,126,683. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

