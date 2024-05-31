Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 188,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 281,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $14,327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,549.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 448,003 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 104,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 109.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,006 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

