Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.00

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 67 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5726 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

