Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 3.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Bank of America worth $1,363,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $39.67. 27,921,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,083,449. The company has a market cap of $310.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

