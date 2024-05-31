Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 218.3% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 2.9 %

BKRIY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 10,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,247. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Bank of Ireland Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

