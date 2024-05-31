Barclays Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 16,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $24,403,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

