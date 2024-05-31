Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $118.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average is $109.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,417 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 957.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

