Barclays Boosts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $10.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

