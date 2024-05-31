Barclays Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $11.51 on Friday, reaching $168.16. 7,979,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

