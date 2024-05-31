Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.01 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 783.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,854 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 303,148 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

