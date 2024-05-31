Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in May

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
BYCBF remained flat at $1,699.10 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,541.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,533.09. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,330.00 and a 1-year high of $2,081.53.
About Barry Callebaut
