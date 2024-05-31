Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in May

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

BYCBF remained flat at $1,699.10 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,541.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,533.09. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,330.00 and a 1-year high of $2,081.53.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

