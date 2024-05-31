Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 798,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 561.7 days.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of Basic-Fit stock remained flat at $23.05 during trading on Friday. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.