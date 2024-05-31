Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the April 30th total of 911,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,747,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.30%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

