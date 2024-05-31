BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Mark D. Hogan Purchases 5,000 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,352 shares in the company, valued at $825,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BCBP opened at $10.03 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. Research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

