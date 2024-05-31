BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $154.25

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.25, but opened at $150.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $152.41, with a volume of 19,366 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.29.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $670.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,384,000 after buying an additional 588,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $39,632,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $29,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after buying an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

