Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BJWTY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BJWTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7295 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Beijing Enterprises Water Group’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Stock Performance

BJWTY remained flat at $22.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Beijing Enterprises Water Group has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

About Beijing Enterprises Water Group

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides water treatment services. The company operates through Sewage and Reclaimed Water Treatment and Construction Services; Water Distribution Services; Technical and Consultancy Services and Sale of Machineries; and Urban Resources Services segments.

