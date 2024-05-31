BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BLHWF opened at $447.11 on Friday. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $441.23 and a 1 year high of $532.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.57.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators, including non fail-safe and fail safe actuators; fast running and linear actuators; fire damper and smoke control actuators; variable air volume; valve actuators; actuators for harsh environmental conditions; and damper actuator accessories.

