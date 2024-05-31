BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BELIMO Price Performance
Shares of BLHWF opened at $447.11 on Friday. BELIMO has a 1 year low of $441.23 and a 1 year high of $532.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.57.
BELIMO Company Profile
