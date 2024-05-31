BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.21) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.48) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.82) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.33) to GBX 2,520 ($32.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,366.25 ($30.22).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
