BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis Sells 40,850 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50.

On Thursday, March 28th, George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 18,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

