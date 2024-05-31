BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOPCF opened at $0.87 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
