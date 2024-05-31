BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOPCF opened at $0.87 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

