BioSyent (CVE:RX) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.32

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 11950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

BioSyent Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$104.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). BioSyent had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioSyent Company Profile

In other news, insider BioSyent Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$43,627.95. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

