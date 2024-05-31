Bitcoin SV Price Tops $61.36 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $61.36 or 0.00091164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $31.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,306.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00678700 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00064858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,709,000 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.