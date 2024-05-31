BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $723.62 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $723.62 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,314.77 or 0.99977299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012183 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00116796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,104,216,220 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0399856 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

