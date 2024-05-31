BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Shares Up 0.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.59). 602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).

BlackRock Income and Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £41.17 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.