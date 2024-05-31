Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 119,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,475. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.