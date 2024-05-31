Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Boosted by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.66. 98,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,273. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $117.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

