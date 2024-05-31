BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.8 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

